Roadworks across Aylesbury Vale announced

Details of roadworks across Aylesbury Vale over the next few weeks have been announced this morning (Monday).

From today footway work is taking place on Southfield Road, Princes Risborough daily between 7.30am and 4.30pm and is scheduled to last until November 23.

Starting tomorrow (Tuesday), footway work is taking place on Limes Avenue, Aylesbury between 7.30am and 4.30pm and is scheduled to run until December 7.

Meanwhile, near Buckingham, work is starting today (Monday) on the A421 Tingewick to Finmere roundabout with safety barrier improvements between 9.30am and 3.30pm - work is scheduled to finish on November 30.

Please note works are subject to change in the event of bad weather.