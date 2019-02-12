Roadworks cause gridlock on A421 in Buckingham

Traffic problems reoccurred yesterday morning on the A421 into Buckingham, as three-way traffic lights were temporarily introduced to enable the building of a new roundabout.

On social media, members of the public reported delays of up to an hour, with traffic backing up to the town centre.

Tingewick roundabout development causing delays back to Buckingham

County councillor Charlie Clare said to this paper:

“Before this roundabout is finished there are going to be more days like today but we are trying to reduce disruption as much as possible.”

Initially the lights were due to be in place until 3:30pm again today but will now cease at 11:30am after yesterday's upheaval.

The roundabout is being put in place ahead of a new housing development in Tingewick.