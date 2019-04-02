Roadworks coming across Aylesbury Vale

Details of roadworks across Aylesbury Vale over the next few weeks have been announced.

From today (Tuesday) until Friday April 5, road resurfacing takes place on Coddimore Lane, Whaddon, from the A421 to the north of Ladymede Close.

Resurfacing takes place under a daytime closure between 7am and 7pm.

Surface dressing preparation work takes place on Deanshanger Road in Lillingstone Lovell between the A413 and the county boundary from Thursday April 4 to Monday April 15.

The work takes place under a daytime closure between 7am and 7pm.

Meanwhile, the council's Plane and Patch programme continues with work in Aylesbury at various locations.

Work takes place daily on Broughton Lane until April 4 between 9.30am and 3.30pm, daily on Grafton Road until April 4 between 8am and 4pm, and on Wigmore Road on April 5 only between 8am and 4pm.

Plane and patch work also continues on Little London and The Firs in Whitchurch from April 5 to 8 between 8am and 4pm.