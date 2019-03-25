Roadworks coming near you!

Details of roadworks across Aylesbury Vale over the next few weeks have been announced

For one day only (Monday) road resurfacing is taking place at Stowe Avenue, Buckingham, from the A422 to Main Street, Chackmore from 7am and 7pm.

Resurfacing work that takes a bit longer begins at Coddimore Lane, Whaddon tomorrow (Tuesday).

The work takes place from the A421 to the north of Ladymede Close and runs until April 8, daily between 7am and 7pm.

For the next two days plane and patch work is taking place at various locations along Long Meadow, Aylesbury, between 8am and 4pm.

Starting today (Monday) plane and patch work is taking place at various locations along World's End Lane, Wendover from 9.30am to 3.30pm and is scheduled to run until March 18.

On Wednesday plane and patch work is taking place at various locations along Grenville Road, Aylesbury, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Starting on Friday March 29 plane and patch work is taking place at various locations along Broughton Lane, Aylesbury from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Also starting on March 29 plane and patch work is taking place at various locations along Main Street, Weston Turville from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Please note works are subject to change in the event of bad weather.