Roadworks coming up across Aylesbury Vale

Bucks County Council has announced details of its upcoming roadworks across Aylesbury Vale.

There will be footway works on two streets in Aylesbury, Limes Avenue and Beaufort Close.

Both of these will have two way traffic signals in place between 7.30am and 4.30pm, with works running from Monday November 26 to Friday December 14.

Footway work is also being done on Thame Road in Longwick.

Work will affect the area between Walnut Tree Lane and the Red Lion pub.

Two way traffic signals will also be rolled out here running from 9.30am to 3.30pm, with works running from Monday November 26 to Friday December 3.

Finally, safety barrier improvements continue on the A421 running through Tingewick.

There will be a lane closure between Tingewick Roundabout through to Finmere Roundabout.

Work will be taking place between 9.30am and 3.30pm.