Royal Latin School celebrates tenth anniversary of German exchange visit

The Royal Latin School in Buckingham celebrated ten years of its German exchange earlier this month.

A group of 13 Latin students spent a week with students from partner school the Julius Stursberg Gymnasium in Neukirchen-Vluyn,

Royal Latin School students pictured after arriving in Germany

This year's trip was the tenth anniversary of the student exchange between the Royal Latin and the gymnasium.

The wheels for this long partnership were set in motion by the school's former head of German Mr Ponikiewski in 2008.

The arrangement has withstood changes in staff and the school claims it still remains as strong as ever despite the uncertainty over the future of Brexit.

This year's visit started with a visit to the town hall in Neukirchen-Vluyn where the town’s mayor, Herr Harald Lenßen spoke of his pleasure at the long-lasting relationship between the schools and the further link between the twinned towns of Neukirchen-Vluyn and Buckingham.

Students enjoying a visit to Fontys University of Applied Science in Venlo where they took part in workshops in marketing and mechatronics

As well as making the Advertiser, this story has also made the local press in Neukirchen-Vluyn.

The trip included all the usual attractions of this annual event, such as visits to numerous Christmas markets.

A visit to the Rhine Tower in Düsseldorf afforded views from an impressive elevation of 170 metres of a similar tower that stands in the city of Cologne at nearly 50 km, as well as das ‘Siebengebirge’ mountain range some 75 km away, near Bonn.

Once again the University of Applied Science in Venlo, Holland, invited the party to take part in two different workshops and a tour of the campus.

Photo from a group meeting between pupils at the Royal Latin in Buckingham and the Julius Stursberg Gymnasium in Neukirchen-Vluyn

This was followed by an afternoon of shopping in the Dutch town of Venlo before the group enjoyed an afternoon of bowling and a private guided tour of the local museum where they heard about the history of the former mining town.

The final night of the trip featured a traditional farewell ‘Schnitzel’ dinner.

Frau Box, lead teacher of German at RLS said: "The group was particularly well behaved and an absolute pleasure to be with.

"The students represented their home town and school extremely well, whilst enjoying themselves with their German partners.

"It is wonderful that the link between our two schools continues to thrive and so reassuring to know that our young people in both schools are able to make such great friendships, often lasting well beyond their school years."