Royal Latin student wins BBC Sports Personality awards experience

A pupil at the Royal Latin School in Buckingham has won a Blue Peter competition giving her a chance to experience life behind the scenes at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Chloe Everest, 13, was thrilled when she was selected from 5,000 entrants to join the judging panel who decided the shortlist for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2017.

The student from Finmere will now get the chance to attend the ceremony, known as SPOTY, and will be treated to red carpet and after-show party access.

Chloe said: “I watch Blue Peter a lot and I applied for my sports badge and wrote about why I thought I would make a good judge for Young SPOTY.

“The BBC came to the Latin and filmed our under-13s and under-15s rugby team.

“I was interviewed while they filmed the team and then I wore a Go-Pro camera and they filmed us in action!”

Chloe then joined a judging panel which included British Olympic athlete Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and former Great Britain hockey player Kate Richardson-Walsh to select the ten nominees for the Young SPOTY award.

Chloe said: “It was an amazing day, I was treated like a VIP, and had a tour of the newsrooms and the Blue Peter garden.

“I also saw where they film Coronation Street and The Voice.

“While I was on my tour I met Hacker the Dog which was brilliant!”

The top three contenders for the Young SPOTY award will be announced during the edition of Blue Peter that will air on the CBBC Channel at 5.30pm on Thursday December 7.

The piece filmed at the Royal Latin School is due to air on that date as well.

The awards themselves take place in Liverpool on Sunday December 7, and Chloe is ‘very excited’ about going.

She said: “I am going to the Liverpool Echo Arena for the pre-filming day and will help with setting up and rehearsals.

“I think I will be asked to do a practice speech to help them get the sound levels right.

“I will then go to the awards and join Radzi Chinyanganya on the red carpet interviewing sports stars beforehand and then I hope to go to the after-show party as well.

“My sporting idol is probably Simone Biles (American gymnast) but I don’t think she will be there but it would be amazing to meet either Lewis Hamilton or Sir Mo Farah.

“When I told my friends at school about it they were very excited and the teachers have been asking a lot of questions.”

Chloe is a big sports fan and talented sportswomen, who trains 2 to 3 times a week with her school rugby team, and does a triathlon club at weekends.

She enjoys hockey, netball, athletics and cross-country in school, and is a keen dancer.

Chloe said: “I was told that I was selected for the role as I demonstrated a passion for sport and it was clear that I was strongly opinionated on the qualities that the winning Young Sports Personality of the Year should have.”

Chloe is hoping that the rugby team’s upcoming appearance on Blue Peter will help raise awareness of the second phase of the school’s 600 campaign - to build a sports campus.

The first phase of the project - the Discovery Centre was built in 2015 and the third phase, a new arts centre, is targeted for completion before the school’s 600th anniversary in 2023.

To find out more about the campaign and how you can donate towards it visit www.rls600.com