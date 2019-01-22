Runners brave the cold for latest Stowe trail run

The freezing weather did not put off more than 400 people from attending the first ever Stowe winter trail run on Sunday January 20.

The run began early in the morning at the New Inn visitor centre before taking in Stowe Landscape Gardens.

A runner crosses the finish line at the Stowe trail run

As the event started the sun came out and the runners warmed up.

There were a choice of distances - 6km or 12km and more than half of the field embarked on the second lap.

Buckingham and Stowe Running Club were well represented but participants came from a variety of running clubs in the surrounding areas.

Organisers wished to thank all the marshals and supporters who ensured the morning ran smoothly and safely.

The second trail run in the series takes place on Sunday February 10 around the same course at Stowe.

For more information and to enter visit www.Goldswanevents.co.uk