Savvy traders in Buckingham use chalkboard messages to encourage spending in town

Buckingham Bakery is urging shoppers to support their High Street by writing interesting facts and figures and posting them on social media.

The growth of established food retailers opening in the nearby retail parks has led to the owner of the Buckingham Bakery raising concerns about the future of the town's High Street in posts on social media.

The idea of using message boards outside pubs is something of a British tradition and social media now appears to act as a similar online platform.

In the case of Buckingham Bakery they use both Instagram and Facebook to keep customers up-to-date with new offerings.

Buckingham Bakery manager Hannah Mendola said: “We had a good footfall of people through our doors at Christmas.

"We know that our shops provide an important function particularly for people who rely on the High Street to get their shopping.”

Buckingham Bakery is all about supporting fellow local firms and Hannah added: "Our business uses fresh ingredients from the local fruit and veg supplier and our bread comes from the Nash bakery.”

News related to local businesses can be found on social media by searching for the hashtag #lovebuckingham and for news related to the bakery search for Buckingham Bakery on Instagram.