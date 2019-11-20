School in Aylesbury receives donation after charity prize draw

An Aylesbury school has benefited from a charity prize draw held by a Buckinghamshire-based development company to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The Shanly Group is participating in a series of events, local community projects and charitable activities throughout the year to celebrate the milestone.

As a part of these initiatives, the group is running a monthly charity prize draw, whereby a tenant is chosen at random and asked to nominate a registered charity of their choice to receive a donation of £2,500.

This month’s winner is Elizabeth Donoso, a tenant in Aylesbury. She has nominated Turnfurlong Junior School, attended by her 10-year-old son, as the recipient of the donation.

Elizabeth chose to donate the £2,500 to Turnfurlong Junior School hoping that the funds would allow it to continue helping local charities by involving children in a range of community-focused activities from a very young age. She said:

“I was delighted to learn I’d been selected as the winner of the charity prize draw and didn’t think twice before nominating Turnfurlong Junior School. My son loves it, and I’m grateful that the school teaches children the importance of sharing and being kind from a very early age.”

Jo Divers, headteacher at Turnfurlong Junior School, said:

“We strive to make our school the best place for the children, both academically and in terms of extra-curricular activities. We were so pleased to hear that we would be recipients of this donation. It will make such a difference to the activities we can arrange for our pupils.”

As a result of the prize draws earlier this year, the group has donated £20,000 to date on behalf of buyers and tenants to a range of local charities championing a variety of causes – from mental health to homelessness.