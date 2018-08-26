Scouting for Girls to headline Swanbourne music festival

Scouting for Girls are topping the bill at today’s Swanbourne music festival.

The three piece pop band whose hits include ‘She’s So Lovely’ and UK number one ‘This Ain’t a Love Song’ are headlining the event at The Betsey Wynne pub in Swanbourne.

The event, known locally as ‘Betsey Fest’ made a successful debut last year as thousands of people attended to watch a great line-up of music headlined by Toploader.

This year features another high-quality music line-up as alongside Scouting for Girls on the bill are:

> Sam Turner

> Bee Arnold

> Rondeau

> The Eclectix

> Ashley Falls

> The Scruff Club

> Deeper Purple

> The Fabulators

> Soulfish

All proceeds from this year’s event will be shared between Medical Detection Dogs and The Puzzle Centre.

Tickests are available on the gate and cost £27.50 for adults, £18 for under-16s and £70 for a family (two adults and two children), while under-10s get in free.

Gates open at 12noon with the first act scheduled to start at 12.20pm and the last act scheduled to finish at around 9.30pm.