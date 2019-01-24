Secondary school league table results for Aylesbury Vale announced

The secondary school league table results have been published today (Thursday) with a mixed picture for secondary schools across Aylesbury Vale.

One of the measures used by Ofsted to judge progress is Progress Eight which was introduced in 2016.

It compares GCSE results to Key Stage Two test results and aims to encourage what the Government describes as 'good quality teaching across a broad curriculum.'

The score shows how much progress pupils at a given school made between the end of Key Stage Two and Key Stage Four, in comparison to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage Two.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage Two.

A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage Two.

A negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed, but instead means pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results at the end of Key Stage Two.

For secondary schools across Aylesbury Vale the following received a Progress Eight score well above or above average:

Aylesbury High - 0.98

Aylesbury Grammar - 0.91

Waddesdon Church of England - 0.72

Sir Henry Floyd Grammar - 0.54

Royal Latin - 0.37

Cottesloe School - 0.22

The following schools received a Progress Eight score that was judged average:

Sir Thomas Fremantle - 0.14

Aylesbury Vale Academy - 0.02

John Colet School - minus 0.01

The following schools received a Progress Eight score judged below average:

Princes Risborough - minus 0.26

Buckingham School - minus 0.28

The Grange - minus 0.43

The following schools received a Progress Eight score judged well below average:

Mandeville School - minus 0.74

Furze Down School - minus 1.53

Pebble Brook School - minus 1.82