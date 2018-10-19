Seen a fire engine this week? Here's where it was headed..

We've rounded up where Bucks and MK Fire have been over the course of this week.

Monday 15 October

10.05am: Fire in the open, High Street, Buckingham. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended.

2.58pm: Automatic fire alarm, Brooks Court, Buckingham. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended. False alarm.

Tuesday 16 October

9.51pm: Smoke alarm sounding and report of smell of smoke, Oxford Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

2.49am: Firefighters were called after a car struck a garage door, rear of Queen Street, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury and an officer attended. Services of brigade not required.

9.59am: Hydraulic oil believed to have leaked from lorry, off Wendover Road, Stoke Mandeville. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury and two officers attended. Firefighters gave advice.

11.46am: Automatic fire alarm, Catchpin Street, Buckingham. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended. False alarm.

Wednesday 17 October

3.10pm: False alarm, good intent, caused by coolant leaking on to engine - car fire, Aston Clinton Road, Weston Turville. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

9.13pm: Collision involving one vehicle, Aylesbury Road, Haddenham. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury and one from Thame attended. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a woman, injured.

11.48pm: Suspected carbon monoxide leak in flats, Blake Street, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury and two officers attended. Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus and a gas monitor. The incident was left with gas engineers.

Thursday 18 October

1.25pm: Automatic fire alarm, Quilters Way, Stoke Mandeville. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

5.50pm: Automatic fire alarm, Buckingham Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

8.28pm: Collision involving two cars, junction of Tindal Road and Bierton Road, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury and an officer attended. Firefighters used electric rescue equipment to release a man, injured.

Friday 19 October