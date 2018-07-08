Seen a fire in Aylesbury Vale recently - here’s where it may have been headed...

Have you seen a fire engine speeding towards a scene reacently? Here’s where it may havve been headed.

With thanks to Bucks Fire and Rescue for the details.

Thursday 5 July, 11.53pm

Fire severely damaging conservatory and also damaging two houses, garden furniture and fencing, Cornbrook Road, Aylesbury. Three appliances and crews from Aylesbury and two officers attended. Firefighters used a main jet, two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera, a toolkit and a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan.

Thursday 5 July, 6.21pm

Fire in playground area, off Whittingham Avenue, Wendover. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. The fire was out on arrival.

Thursday 5 July, 5.51pm

Carbon monoxide alarm activating, Lime Avenue, Buckingham. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended. False alarm. Firefighters used a gas monitor.

Thursday 5 July, 4.41pm

Automatic fire alarm, Stanbridge Road, Haddenham. One appliance and crew from Thame attended. False alarm.

Thursday 5 July, 2.26pm

Automatic fire alarm, West Street, Steeple Claydon. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended. False alarm.

Thursday 5 July, 1.30pm

Fire in bathroom, Aylesbury Road, Monks Risborough. One appliance and crew from High Wycombe and one from Aylesbury attended. The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters ventilated the area.

Thursday 5 July, 7.27am

Automatic fire alarm, Dobbins Lane, Wendover. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Wednesday 4 July, 11.46pm

Fire in storeroom believed to have started externally and also damaging, fence, trees and neighbouring property and causing radiated heat damage to two vehicles, Bilwell, Long Crendon. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury, two from Thame and two officers attended. Firefighters used a main jet, two hose reels, six sets of breathing apparatus, a ladder and a thermal imaging camera.

Wednesday 4 July, 11.20am

Firefighters assisted paramedics at the scene of a collision involving a car and a van, Aston Clinton Road, Weston Turville. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury and an officer attended. No-one was trapped. A man was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Wednesday 4 July, 10.38am

Automatic fire alarm, Samian Way, Aston Clinton. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Tuesday 3 July, 11.46pm

Fire in the open, Stonehaven Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Tuesday 3 July, 10.04pm

False alarm, good intent - van on fire, Coldharbour Way, Fairford Leys, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Tuesday 3 July, 7.53pm

Small fire on gas hob, Spicers Yard, Haddenham. One appliance and crew from Thame attended. The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters ventilated the area.

Tuesday 3 July, 7.15pm

Automatic fire alarm, High Street, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Tuesday 3 July, 6.06pm

Fire in the open, Nash Lee Road, Terrick. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel and haydrags.

Tuesday 3 July, 4.28pm

Fire in skip, Station Road, Stoke Mandeville. One appliance and crew from Bletchley, which was on standby in Aylesbury, attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Tuesday 3 July, 4.13pm

Fire in roof space, St Michaels Close, Halton. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury and an officer attended.