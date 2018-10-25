Shoplifting and graffiti vandalism alleged in Buckingham town centre

On Monday evening numerous members of the public reported to this paper and on social media that Halloween themed hairspray paint had been shoplifted from the Sainsbury's store on Chandos Road and was subsequently used to graffiti various parts of the town centre, including outside Waitrose and in Cornwalls Meadow car park.

Photos provided by the public appear to show the tops of hairspray paint cans discarded outside of the Sainsbury's store.

Tops of spray paint allegedly stolen on Monday evening

The incident is said to have began at around 7:30pm on Monday and involved a group of people thought to be under 18 years of age.

Despite multiple attempts to contact Sainsbury's throughout the week, this paper has been unable to obtain a comment.

Waitrose confirmed that they reported criminal damage to the Police at around 8pm Monday evening and have provided CCTV footage.

Thames Valley Police provided the following statement:

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information and witnesses following reports of criminal damage at the Waitrose in Buckingham on Monday evening.

At around 7.50pm on Monday (22/10) it was reported that bins had been sprayed with paint at the Waitrose store by unknown offenders.

One of the offenders is described as around 15 years old, of slim build and around 5ft 6ins tall. He was wearing a full grey tracksuit with a hooded top.

The second offender is around 5ft 7ins tall, stocky build and wearing a red, white and blue jumper and grey jeans.

Anyone with any information, or who witnessed this, are asked to call 101 quoting reference number 43180323240