Shoppers raise thousands for state-of-the-art MRI scanner for Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Money raised during a Christmas gift-wrapping service at the Eden Shopping Centre in December will go toward a world class MRI scanner for Stoke Mandeville hospital in Aylesbury, making it one of the first in the country to have the enhanced technology.

The state-of-the-art scanner uses techniques that produce higher quality images than has previously been possible and reduces scan times, increasing the numbers of patients that can be seen. The scanners also have a much wider opening and are quieter, greatly improving the patient experience.

MRI Scanner

The charity Scannappeal who provided the service raised over £2,800 in total.

Scannappeal’s Fundraising and Digital Marketing Officer, Sonia Hashmi, couldn’t be happier with the amount raised, stating:

“A huge thank you needs to go to the team at Eden for allowing us to host our Christmas wrapping service. The money raised will go towards Scannappeal’s Bucks MRI Appeal which is fundraising £1.5m for two world class MRI scanners. Wycombe and Stoke Mandeville hospitals will be the first in the UK to benefit from this ground breaking technology.

“This was Scannappeal’s third year wrapping gifts at Eden. The service once again ran very well and we had lots of repeat customers as well as many new faces. Our volunteers thoroughly enjoyed themselves and the constant positive comments we received from the public makes it all worthwhile! We can’t wait to come back again in 2020!”

Niamh Crowley, Marketing Manager at Eden, comments: “We were overwhelmed by the generosity and support shown by our shoppers during the festive period.

Scannappeal have currently raised £835,000 in total.

For more information or to find out how you can help or donate, visit: scannappeal.org.uk/appeals/bucks-mri-appeal/