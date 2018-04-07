Show us your Choo Choo and Train Tracks! Chiltern Railways launches yoga on its trains

Chiltern Railways has launched the UK’s first ever train yoga in a bid to promote the benefits of mindfulness while travelling on board its services.

Passengers travelling in the ‘Mindfulness Zone’ – an area trialling this new initiative - were invited to join in a complimentary yoga class and then partake in other mindfulness activities including adult colouring in.

Yoga instructor Ellie Di Martino demonstrates the Signal Post pose from a seated position

Customers were encouraged to put down their phones, pack away their laptops and enjoy the benefits of stress-relieving activities and exercises.

London Marylebone Indaba Yoga Studio instructor Ellie Di Martino has created eight seated yoga positions to improve your commute:

> Choo-Choo

> Aisle Twist

Details of Chiltern Railways train yoga poses

> Train Tracks

> Signal Post

> Onward Journey

> Return Trip

> Ticket Inspection

> Mind The Gap

Eleni Jordan, Commercial Director at Chiltern Railways said: “People are glued to their phones everywhere they go.

“Whilst a crucial part of our lives, there is great benefit in taking time to switch off and explore your creative mind through meditation, colouring or even yoga on the way to work!

“Since we’ve also recently partnered with mental health charity, Mind, as our charity of the year, we wanted to create a space to promote mindfulness - where our passengers can sit back, reflect and reenergise.”

Willem Kuyken, director at the University of Oxford Mindfulness Centre said: “We live in an age where we don’t usually stop to think about how we’re feeling or what we’re doing.

“Mindfulness teaches us to do exactly that, with practices such as yoga and meditation.

“Reports have shown that mindfulness activities can help people from all walks of life from improving student focus levels to helping relieve stressed out workers - and today assisting Chiltern customers!”

Chiltern Railways’ ‘Mindfulness Zone’ was trialled on Wednesday April 4 on its 12.55 train from Birmingham Moor Street to London Marylebone.

The service picked up passengers at Solihull, Warwick Parkway, Leamington Spa, Banbury and High Wycombe before arriving in London at 2.42pm.

Details of the yoga poses are available in the infographic attached to this story or on an information sheet that can be accessed at the Chiltern Railways website - www.chilternrailways.co.uk.