'Shutting down the library will deny a legacy to our children': Deanshanger residents protest cuts

Friends of Deanshanger library are throwing the book right back at Northamptonshire County Council (NCC) after hosting a showcase day to protest proposed cuts.

Forty concerned residents and their children raised placards at the special event on December 9, used to highlight how library services benefit the community.

21 libraries in the county could be shuttered as part of the council’s plans to save £115 million, to meet social care costs.

Chairman of the Friends of Deanshanger David Aaronson said: “The library is so valuable to the community. It’s more than just the books, we would be losing activities for young mums, for children, for elderly people for whom the library is a crucial social space.

“We would lose all of the groups that make use of the library. Our excellent volunteers, together with librarian Paula, organise book clubs, a creative writing group, reading challenges - and they foster a connection with local schools and play groups.”

Other groups across the county have also staged events in protest of the cuts.

Stuart Chatterton, who is fighting to save Brackley library, said: “At the moment NCC seem keen to close libraries as quickly as possible in 2018 and while they are inviting informal expressions of interest from parish and town councils, where budgets are already set, parish and town councils will struggle to raise the finances.

The council’s library consultation closes on January 13, to learn more head to the council's website.