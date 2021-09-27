Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspected arson in Tingewick.

The police and fire services were called at around 9pm yesterday, Sunday, September 26, to reports of a fire at Roundwood Primary School and Gawcott Pre-School in Main Street, Tingewick.

Four fire engines attended the incident, from Buckingham, Northamptonshire, Bicester and Deddington, along with three officers.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

Significant damage was caused to both schools, but no-one was injured.

Fire investigation officers are currently supporting Thames Valley Police in investigating this incident.

Detective Inspector Simon Mountain, from Aylesbury Police Station, said: “The investigation into this incident is still in its early stages. We are appealing to any witnesses to this, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210434944.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.