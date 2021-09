Six fire engines called to field fire near Buckingham

Power Squat Challenge helps boost charity funds at fitness centre near Buckingham

They also used farm machinery to create a fire break.

The firefighters used hose reel jets, water backpacks and beaters to tackle the blaze.

Following a call-out at 2.30pm, fire engines from Buckingham, Newport Pagnell, Aylesbury, Northamptonshire and West Ashland attended the scene.

The fire was affecting a hay field.

Six fire engines attended a field fire at Stratford Road, Whaddon, yesterday, Tuesday, September 7.