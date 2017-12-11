Snow in Aylesbury Vale - council forced to reschedule and cancel some bin collections

Aylesbury Vale District Council has postponed a number of its bin collections and cancelled one following the snowy weather.

A statement from the council read: “Due to the forecast of extremely low temperatures overnight, we anticipate that icy and snow-blocked roads are likely to make our recycling and waste collections dangerous.

“For this reason, we’ve reluctantly decided to cancel collections on Tuesday 12 December, and to make the following changes to our normal collection schedule:

Tuesday’s collections will be collected on Wednesday

Wednesday’s collections will be collected on Thursday

Thursday’s collections will be collected on Friday

Friday’s collections will be collected on Saturday

“It’s very rare that we have to make changes like these, but in the current extreme weather conditions, public and staff safety must remain our priority.

“Please note, there’s a possibility that should the weather get worse, there’s a chance we may have to revise these changes again but we are hopeful that we’ll be able to make the collections as detailed above.”