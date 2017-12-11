SNOW INFORMATION: Traffic and school disruption after snowfall in Aylesbury Vale

Snow continues to bring driving disruption for commuters across the Aylesbury Vale this morning.

Yesterday the A41 close to Tring was closed after around 100 cars were stranded by the heavy snowfall which continued throughout the day.

Snowy scenes in Buckingham PNL-171012-215013009

Over last 24 hours Transport for Buckinghamshire says it has spread approximately 850 tonnes of salt over 7,000 km of road, through five gritting runs and continuous ‘snow route’ (that’s all A and B roads) treatment in the south of the county.

The council said this has helped keep routes clear which were impacted with additional traffic as drivers sought alternative routes after the closure of M40 at High Wycombe.

Buckinghamshire County Council Cabinet Member for Transportation Mark Shaw praised the teams working hard all night to keep the roads safe: “Huge thanks goes to the 65 operatives and staff who have been working long hours in adverse weather to treat the roads. From the gritter drivers, supervisors, decision makers and off duty office staff to the outside contractors from District Councils and tree surgeons who worked to clear fallen trees - your efforts have meant the county’s roads are safer. But still - salting is not a fail safe, and further snow and ice are forecast overnight. Please think twice before making any unnecessary journeys, and check the council’s winter pages for updates tomorrow on closures which may affect businesses and schools.”

The hard work is not over yet, and further gritting runs are scheduled to continue through the night and then until the forecast and conditions improve.

Snowy scenes in Buckingham PNL-171012-214933009

Aylesbury College campus remains open but a number of schools are closed today because of the weather.

These schools are:

Alfred Rose Park

Aston Clinton Combined

Snowy scenes in Buckingham PNL-171012-214855009

Aston Clinton Preschool

Aylesbury Grammar School

Aylesbury High School

Bearbrook Combined School

Bedgrove Infant School

Bedgrove Junior School

Bedgrove Busy Bees Preschool

Bierton C of E

Bierton Preschool

Booker Park

Bourton Meadow School

Brill C of E

Broughton Infant School

Broughton Junior School

Buckingham Park C of E

Buckingham Park Preschool Playgroup

Buckingham Primary

Buckingham School

Bucks Adult Learning Centre

Chiltern Way Federation - Wendover Campus

Cottesloe School

Cuddington and Dinton C of E

Drayton Parslow Village School

Elmhurst School

Furze Down School

Gawcott Preschool

Great Horwood C of E School

Great Kimble C of E School

Green Ridge Primary School

Grendon Underwood Combined School

Haddenham Infant School

Haddenham St Mary’s

Haddenham Junior School

Halton Combined School

Hawkslade Farm Preschool

Haydon Abbey

Jack In The Box Preschool Wendover

John Colet School

John Hampden School

Lee Common C of E

Little Acorns Kindergarten

Little Oaks Preschool - Waddesdon

Long Crendon School

Longwick C of E

Longwick Preschool

Maids Moreton C of E Infants

Marsh Gibbon C of E

Meadowcroft Munchkins

Monks Rosborough C of E Primary

Mursley C of E

Oak Green School

Oakley C of E

Padbury C of E

Pebble Brook Aylesbury

Pollyanna Preschool

Princes Risborough Primary

Princes Risborough School

Puzzle Centre Middle Claydon

Quainton C of E

Rainbow Preschool

Roundwood Primary Gawcott

Royal Latin School - Buckingham

Schrorne Preschool North Marston

Sir Henry Floyd

Sir Thomas Fremantle

St Edwards Catholic Junior School

Steeple Claydon Combined School

St James and St John Buckingham

St Joseph Catholic Infant School

St Louis’ Catholic Primary School - Aylesbury

St Mary’s C of E

Stocklake Park School

Stoke Mandeville Combined School

Stone and Fairford Leys Preschool

Stone C of E

Swanbourne C of E

The Grange

The Mandeville

PACE Centre

Thomas Hickman

The Wendover Preschool

Thornborough Infant School

Treehome Preschool

Treehome Junior School

Twyford C of E

Waddesdon C of E

Waddesdon Village Primary

Wendover C of E

Westcott C of E

Weston Turville C of E

Whitchurch Combined School

William Harding Combined School

Wingrave C of E

Winslow C of E