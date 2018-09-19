Son organises charity coffee morning at the White Hart in Aylesbury in honour of brave mum Sharon Finch

A loving son has organised a charity coffee morning in honour of his mum who is battling cancer.

The White Hart Pub in Aylesbury is hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday, September 28.

The event, which takes place from 11am until 6pm has been organised by staff member Cameron Holland, 17 whose mum Sharon Finch is currently fighting cancer.

Together with Sharon’s close friend Gloria Canning, Cameron has organised the event ‘in celebration’ of his mum - who this newspaper featured after staff members at her Haddenham workplace Cosine raised money for Macmillan, and to help send their popular colleague on holiday following a recent surgery.

As well as cakes and drinks, the event will feature competitions and a raffle, and White Hart staff will wear their best fancy dress outfits to show their support.

Anyone attending the event can bring along pre-packaged cakes as a donation, which can be sold on the day to help add to the charity total.