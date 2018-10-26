South Northants Council helps Royal British Legion launch 2018 poppy appeal

Standard bearers and members of the Royal British Legion (RBL) gathered in front of The Forum in Towcester to launch this year’s Poppy Appeal in South Northamptonshire.

SNC staff have also volunteered to help with collections and will be stationed at Waitrose in Towcester on Thursday, November 1.

The two-week long Poppy Appeal starts nationally tomorrow (October 27) and volunteers will be collecting at supermarkets across South Northants.

In some communities, volunteers will go door-to-door and there are hundreds of static collections located at shop checkouts, petrol stations, banks and office receptions throughout the district.

Cllr Rosie Herring, vice chairman of South Northamptonshire Council (SNC), whose father served with the RAF, said: "This year we mark 100 years since the end of a war that was described as the war to end all wars.

"Sadly the RBL is needed now as much as it has ever been and it is important the whole community recognises and shows appreciation for the support they give ex-service personnel and their families."