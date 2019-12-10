Special educational needs students hold charity event for Aylesbury Food Bank

Students from Harding House Special School, in Aylesbury, hosted an annual Poverty Lunch in aid of Aylesbury Food Bank.

Harding House is the post-16 provision of Stocklake Park School and caters for students with special educational needs.

Students from Harding House Special School

The Student Council took on the task of organising the event, encouraging families to donate food. On the day students worked together to make soup using ingredients supplied by families.

Everyone donated their usual lunch money and the total amount was used to buy additional items for the food bank.

Heather-Joy Garrret, the manager of Aylesbury Food Bank, spoke to the students about the important work the charity does and said how delighted she was that Harding House has supported them for a second year.

Linda Harris, a teaching assistant at Harding House who co-ordinates the Student Council, said:

“The students were keen to take part in this initiative once again following last year’s success, they were delighted to welcome Heather-Joy and hear first hand the difference their

fundraising makes to local families. We are thrilled to have raised over £55 this year.”