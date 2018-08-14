Staff at Northamptonshire care home go 'extra mile' as CQC rates it outstanding

A Northamptonshire care home for people with complex learning disabilities has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, who reserved praise for the staff who go the "extra mile".

Blakesley, near Towcester, is run by William Blake House Northants and accommodates up to six people in an adapted two storey building in the centre of the village.

Blakesley care home

During the course of the unannounced inspection in June, all adult social care services were given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Inspectors found staff were caring and compassionate and people were being provided with safe, responsive, caring, effective and well-led care.

Rob Assall-Marsden, CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said: "Our inspection team was really impressed by the level of care and support offered to people who use Blakesley.

"The service demonstrated an excellent commitment to providing outstanding care which put people at the heart of everything.

"Staff continuously went the 'extra mile' to ensure that people lived as fulfilled and enriched lives as possible.

"They respected people's individuality and enabled people to express their wishes and make choices for themselves.

"Positive therapeutic relationships had been developed and staff were proud of the support that they had provided to people and the positive outcomes they had observed.

"People were supported and encouraged to follow their interests and explore new experiences to enhance their life experiences."

Mr Assall-Marsden praised the care homes emphasis on activities like horse riding, trampolining and swimming, which awakened patients' senses through "exploration, fun and enjoyment".

He also highlighted the variety of therapeutic activities such as hydrotherapy, music and movement therapy and art therapy on offer.

"All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated outstanding," he added.

The model of care at Blakesley is based on the Rudolf Steiner principles of providing a spiritually oriented community, supporting people with learning disabilities to continually develop, regardless of disability.

The two other care homes run by Willam Blake House - Farm Cottage and Stone Cottage, both in Weedon Lois - were also rated outstanding by the CQC in inspections earlier this year.

Jane Other, the CEO of William Blake House, said: "To be acknowledged by the CQC as an outstanding provider of care, is a significant milestone in our charity’s key objectives.

"It is a great honour and I attribute this success to my loyal and hard-working team of professional carers, supporting volunteers and leadership team."

Andrea Sutcliffe, the CQC's chief inspector of adult social care, said: "The quality of care which our inspectors found here was exceptional and I am very pleased that we can celebrate the service’s achievements.

"An outstanding service is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment. I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved."

A full inspection report has been published on the CQC’s website.