Star of The Orb will appear at Aylesbury music night

The man behind seminal dance act The Orb will speak at a special music event in town later this month.

Alex Paterson, who is famous for songs including Little Fluffy Clouds and Toxygene, will be chatting to music journalist and long time close friend Kris Needs, at the next Vinyl on Wednesdays event.

In the late 1980s Mr Needs lived with Killing Joke bass player Youth, who later became an Orb collaborator.

When he moved out, to go and live in New York Alex moved into the room in the house they shared, and five years later Mr Needs and Mr Paterson met for the first time at a gig in Oxford.

The pair became firm friends and worked together on a number of projects which will be discussed on the night, including a recent The Orb remix of Mr Needs’ track The Windmill - the lyrics for which were penned by his late partner Helen, and is being released in her memory.

Mr Needs said: “I have a lot of history with The Orb and Alex he is one of my best friends.

“We have grown out of the mad bit now, and hopefully we will be able to loaf around and have some interesting conversations at the event.”

Future Vinyl on Wednesday’s evenings are already scheduled and, with equipment provided by Deco Audio - feature a listening of a seminal album by the artist being discussed.

The March event will be a celebration of New York with discussion on The Ramones and Blondie with Craig Leon who produced albums for the groups. In April Ronnie Lane’s Slim Chance will be the topic - with an appearance from collaborator Charlie Hart.

The Orb event will be held at the Temple Street Wine Bar from 7.30pm on February 6.

To gauge interest organisers Rick and Judy Pearce, and Mr Needs have asked that attendees go on to the Vinyl on Wednesdays Facebook page and say that they plan to come along.