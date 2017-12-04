Star Wars: The Last Jedi - where can I see the premiere in Bucks and when?

December sees the much-anticipated release of the latest Star Wars film The Last Jedi starring Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

The film's official UK release date is Friday, December 15, however, it premieres on the 13th and avid Star Wars fans can catch midnight showings of the latest instalment of the sci-fi franchise in Bucks.

Mark Hamill returns as Luke Skywalker

The Odeon in Aylesbury is showing Star Wars: The Last Jedi at 00:01am in both 2D and 3D on Thursday, December 14.

They’re even hosting a special double-header movie marathon: Star Wars fanatics can watch the 7th movie of the trilogy (the Force Awakens, released 2015) at 9:00pm on December 13, and then roll straight onto the The Last Jedi 18 minutes after the first film ends.

The cinema on Exchange Street will then begin showing the latest installment of the popular sci-fi franchise at 11:00am on December 14, with 14 screenings arranged for opening day.

Cineworld Milton Keynes, at XScape, is also showing a Star Wars double header, featuring episodes seven and eight, starting at 09:00pm on December 13.

The cinema is also running a midnight showing on Wednesday 13, with additional screenings at 00:15am and 03:00am. They will also host an autism-friendly showing on January 7.