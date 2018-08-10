Steeple Claydon athlete conquers Snowdonia triathlon

Steeple Claydon athlete Tim Fowler has finished fifth in his age category in what many believe to be the toughest triathlon in Europe.

Tim, who also represents Great Britain in the duathlon, completed the brutal challenge in Capel Curig, Snowdonia, in a time of 7 hours 45 minutes and 34 seconds, placing fifth in the over 50 age group and an incredible 41st overall.

The Snowman Legend 71.6 triathlon, held this year on Sunday 5 August, describes itself as a unique endurance experience and the most beautiful triathlon challenge on the planet.

It consists of a 1900 metre swim, a 92 kilometre bike ride and finishes with a 21 kilometre gruelling run up Moel Siabod – a 872 metre high mountain.

“This is the hardest middle distance triathlon I have ever done,” Tim said, but added, “This is a must do event for those seeking adventure and hills!”

Tim, who works as a prison officer, was running for the Prison Service Triathlon Club.

He began competing in duathlons and triathlons in order to keep fit for his job and ended up qualifying to represent Team GB in 2016.

Since then Tim has pulled off an impressive 12th place finish in the duathlon at the ETU European Championships in Denmark on 6 May and quickly followed it up with a remarkable 25th place finish at the World Championships at the start of July.