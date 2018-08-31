Step back in time at Northamptonshire village's World War re-enactment weekend

A canalside Northamptonshire village will transform into 1940s Britain when its award-winning World War re-enactment weekend returns.

On September 8-9 from 10am to 5pm, Stoke Bruerne will welcome troops, home forces, Winston Churchill, Field Marshall Montgomery and George VI for its Village at War event.

As well as a tea dance with instruction in swing and jive at the village hall, the church is hosting a fashion parade, the school will be transformed into a tea room and fields around the village centre will be filled with vintage markets, memorabilia, military and vintage vehicles and displays.

To complete the experience, members of 1940s living history groups and re-enactors from all over the country will be re-creating life as it was in wartime Britain.

Weather permitting, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be in the skies and on the water a number of historic boats - some in wartime livery, many of whom played important roles carrying supplies for the war effort - will complete the colourful scene.

On the Friday night for those arriving early, there will be a 1940s sing-song in the local hostelries and on Saturday evening for those staying on site, there is a swing dance at the village hall.

Weekend passes are £10 (accompanied children under 16 are free) including parking and free entry to the Canal Museum.

All surplus proceeds go to the organisers, the Friends of the Canal Museum charity.