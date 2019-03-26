Stiff Little Fingers and Eddie And The Hot Rods to play Friars 50th celebration at Waterside

Legendary punk rockers Stiff Little Fingers and Eddie And The Hot Rods will play a special Friars 50th birthday party.

The 70s punk heroes - who will play on May 25 at The Waterside Theatre - are no stranger to the Friars club.

SLF last played ten years ago and first played supporting the Tom Robinson Band in October 1978 and were immediately taken to Friars Aylesburys’ hearts.

A statement from Friars promoters Sue and David Stopps, read: “Its totally fitting that SLF and Eddie And The Hot Rods will be playing the Friars Aylesbury 50th Birthday Party and its bound to be one of the most exciting Friars gigs ever.”

After that they were regarded as a core Friars Aylesbury band, and still are. The legendary Jake Burns and Ali McMordie still front the band as they did in 1978.

After that first show SLF were immediately booked back at Friars headlining on 3 Feb 1979 on the Rough Trade Records package which included Robert Rental And The Normal and Essential Logic which was followed by another 6 Friars shows in June ’79, July ’80, May ’81, January ’82, November ‘82 and finally in October 2009.

In July 1980 they wanted to put out a live album and decided to record their London Rainbow show on 20 July and the Friars show on 25 July.

When they listened to the tapes they decided to take all but one of the tracks from the Friars show as it was so much better.

The resulting live album was ‘Hanx’ which was released later that same year.

Special guests will be the legendary Eddie And The Hot Rods who first played Friars in February 1976 followed by 4 more headline Friars appearances in October ‘76, February ‘78 (supported by Squeeze with Jools Holland), March ‘79 and October 2010 at the Waterside as special guests to Buzzcocks.

They were so good at that first Friars Phase Four Waterside gig ending with their iconic version of ‘Gloria’ and their trademark ’Do Anything You Wanna Do’, that they almost stole the show.

The band are in the midst of their swan song tour which includes a performance at the Vive Le Rock Awards in London on Wednesday night (28 March).

Tickets go on sale on Friday 29 March at 10.00am from Waterside Box Office and online from ATGtickets.com, ticketmaster.co.uk and Seetickets.com