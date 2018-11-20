Stowe Gardens in Buckingham to host winter trail runs

2018 trail run at Stowe
2018 trail run at Stowe

Trail runs will be returning to Stowe Gardens in Buckingham this winter for a three-race series which allows runners the chance to enjoy beautiful scenary while they compete.

Trail runs will be returning to Stowe Gardens in Buckingham this winter for a three-race series which allows runners the chance to enjoy beautiful scenary while they compete.

The events are being held on 20 January, 10 February and 3 March, and take place entirely within the grounds of the magnificent gardens, starting and finishing at the visitor centre.

Runners can choose to enter a 6km or 12km race, both enjoying a mix of paths, grass and gravel tracks in what is a safe but undulating route.

There will be awards for the first three finishers in the male and female categories of both distances, and all runners get a medal. You must be 16 or over to enter.

Entry price is £10 for the 6km race and £15 for the 12km race.

Ample parking is available free of charge. The races start at 08:15am.

Stowe Gardens were created by Lord Cobham and their history goes back to 1690.

For more information click here: Stowe Trail Runs