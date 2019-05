Three cows who were stuck in a mud pool in the Northamptonshire countryside had to be rescued by fire crews, though two were able to escape unaided.

The five bovines were spotted struggling in a slurry lagoon in Plumpton, prompting calls to the emergency services.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene at 9.30am.

Two of the animals self-rescued themselves with the final being confirmed safe at 3.45pm.

The Animal Water Rescue Unit from Wellingborough attended.