Student raises funds for Botswana World Challenge trip by playing Disney songs in Buckingham

New Year shoppers in Buckingham enjoyed a treat for the ears as Paulerspury resident Millie Rees entertained them by playing tunes on her clarinet.

Millie, 17, a pupil at Sponne School in Towcester, was busking to raise funds to travel to Botswana in Africa for a World Challenge trip in July 2020.

Millie was playing tunes from 'The Big Book of Disney Songs and said: "I tend to perform for an hour or so on Saturday mornings and have done so for a while now.

“I do the parkrun in Buckingham and then come and perform after that.

"I make about £40 each time which all helps.”

Millie says her favourite Disney number to perform is Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King.

She said: "I am a big fan of Disney movies and children passing by recognise the tunes which is nice.

"When I go to Botswana I am going to be involved in a community building project for a school.

"I am hoping to do a bit of trekking, go on safari and get some inspiration for my product design work."