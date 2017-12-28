Students in Buckingham perform random acts of kindness for the community

Children from Lace Hill Academy are up to their old Twix, handing out free chocolate bars and carrying out acts of kindness throughout the town - and beyond.

Keeo Mercer, Cory Standring, Valerie Solani, Mylee Young, and their Year 5 classmates aged 8 to 9, have been challenged to make their community a kinder place.

Student Cory Standring (R) delivered flowers to "brighten someone's day"

To get their message out, the young team have been handing out personalised chocolate bars with their email address written on the label, encouraging residents to get in touch with ways they could be helped.

The group attended a workshop on December 16, led by speaking group ‘Art of Brilliance’ and the Buckinghamshire Learning Trust. At the end of the session, the young people were tasked with carrying out random acts of kindness.

The Friends of Lace Hill Academy lent a hand, parents donated money to buy chocolate bars, and another parent made labels for the bars challenging the recipients of the chocolate bars to pass the kindness on.

Lindsay Pollock, who teaches at Lace Hill Academy, said: “The children are really enthusiastic about the project and have been carrying out their own acts of kindness. For example, one pupil bought a bunch of flowers to brighten someone’s day.

“We have been having meetings to plan the project and the children had lots of lovely ideas for different random acts of kindness that they could carry out.

“They wanted something that they could give out in the local community to make people smile and hopefully inspire others to pass the kindness on and make our community a nicer place to be.”

The children have received positive feedback too. One lady wrote in to say she is forwarding her chocolate bar onto her friend in Estonia, to spread the message in Europe.

Lindsay added: “The children have lots of other ideas for random acts of kindness that we will be carrying out next term. If any local residents or businesses would like to get involved, we would love to hear from them.

“The children are so motivated and excited by this project that they would like to spread the kindness across the country and beyond.

“The nicest thing about the project is that the children are doing it without any expectation of receiving something back for themselves. They really do want to pass the kindness on and make our community a nicer place to be.”

Student Cory Standring said: “I think this project is important because it makes people feel good and brings a lot of happiness. It made me feel good to be chosen to be part of this project.”

Pupil Valerie Solani added: “I gave a Kit Kat to my postman and he really appreciated it.”

Keeo Mercer, one of the other students, said: “I hope this becomes a world wide project because then the happiness will spread.”