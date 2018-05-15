Success for Stewkley in Bucks bell-striking competition

A team from Stewkley enjoyed success in a bell-striking competition organised by the Central Buckinghamshire Branch on Saturday May 12.

The friendly competition between towers was held at the church in East Claydon.

Anyone who rings regularly at the tower for practice or ahead of services on Sundays is eligible to ring.

The scores were as follows:

1st The Branch Officials (a scratch team that were not eligible to win the trophy) 9 faults

2nd Stewkley A 11.5 faults

3rd Aylesbury 14.5 faults

4th Wing 20.5 faults

5th Cuddington 21 faults

6th East Claydon 41 faults

7th Stewkley B 50.5 faults

The winning Stewkley A team (some of whom are pictured above) consisted of Caroline Pawley, Ailsa Knightley, Bob Lorrimore, Ed Houghton, Lizzie Pawley and Jonathan Pawley, with the team ringing Cambridge Surprise Minor.

The day concluded with an enjoyable but slightly damp barbecue at the East Claydon Mushroom Club.