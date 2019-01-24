Swanbourne schoolboy signed to Ferrari driver academy

Swanbourne House School pupil William Macintyre has been signed to the Ferrari driver academy.

William, aged 11, has been signed up to the Tony Kart racing team, which is based in Italy.

Mr Kart has a reputation for developing drivers for higher racing formula classes including Formula One.

William will be competing in the Mini category, the youngest age group that the Tony Kart racing team recruits for.

William will be travelling extensively across Europe for the 2019 testing season assisted by a factory support team and accompanied by his parents and sister.

He will also get the chance to attend the Ferrari Driver Academy, which has a partnership with the Tony Kart racing team.

William started racing nationally aged nine in 2017 before competing internationally the following year.

Jane Thorpe, headteacher at Swanbourne House School said: “Will has been a fantastic role model for the boys and girls at Swanbourne House, balancing his school life and driving with incredible passion and resilience.

"He is an exceptionally talented individual and it has been a privilege for us to support him throughout his remarkable achievements.

"We are all very excited to watch Will’s future Formula One career unfold."