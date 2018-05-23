Teen's phone stolen in Towcester by balaclava-clad bicycle rider

A 16-year-old boy had his mobile phone stolen in Towcester by a male wearing a balaclava and riding a bicycle.

At around 10pm on Sunday, May 13, the teenager was walking along Brackley Road when he was approached by someone on a bicycle wearing a balaclava who grabbed his arm and took his phone.

Around five minutes later he returned and threatened the boy for the phone’s login details.

The robber is described as a male wearing dark clothing, a balaclava and riding a yellow mountain bike.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.