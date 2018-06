Temperatures set to soar to 26C across Bucks

Summer is hotting up once again this week and into next with temperatures set to reach 26C.

Forecasters are predicting that from Friday onwards temperatures will begin to climb with highs of around 20-23C at the weekend with long periods of sunny spells.

Looking ahead into next week temperatures will climb further hitting 27-28C by Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The end of the week continues at these highs of 28C heading into the start of July.

The Met Office predicts: “During the last week of the month dry, fine and very warm, sometimes hot, weather is expected to continue in southern and central parts and this fine, settled weather is also expected for much of the week across northern parts of the country too.”