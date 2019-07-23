The apocalypse comes to Aylesbury!

The 'Road 2 Ruin' festival returned to Aylesbury's Westcott Sports and Social Club last weekend for the third year of this increasingly popular and unique summer festival.

The Mad Max style gathering is described by organisers as a post-apocalyptic Utopian festival.

Artistic director John Bitmead said:

“It's unique in that it's as much a car festival as it is a music festival.”

Attracting festival goers from as far afield as America, Canada, Eastern Europe, as well as all around the British Isles, this year's attendance was 50% up on last year.

As the pictures demonstrate, this event certainly makes for an awesome spectacle, even pulling crowds onto the streets during the 'road run' to watch the vehicles pass by.

Running from midday Friday 19 July to midnight on Sunday 21 July, John Bitmead said that many attendees were describing it as “the friendliest festival they've ever been to.”

See more of this remarkable event in our picture gallery coming soon!

