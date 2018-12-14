The Buckingham concert that promises to be a Christmas cracker!

An amateur string orchestra based in Buckingham is holding a festive concert in the run-up to Christmas.

Heart Strings are holding a free concert at Buckingham Community Centre on Saturday December 22 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The group's Christmas concert will feature an eclectic mix of festive tunes including extracts from Corelli's Christmas Concerto, Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride, Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Jingle Bells!

The concert is an 'informal occasion' with visitors invited to pop in and out during the course of the event.

There will be free squash and colouring in activities for young children.

Entry is free and proceeds from the sales of refreshments will be going to the Alzheimer's Society.