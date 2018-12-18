The festive show coming to Buckingham that promises to be a Christmas cracker

A show full of entertainment for all the family is coming to Buckingham between Christmas and New Year.

The Buckingham Christmas cracker will feature child singers, bubble-blowing magicians and illusionists who have previously been seen on TV.

The fun takes place at the town hall across two performances on Saturday December 29.

There are around 50 tickets left for each of the shows which feature a top line-up of entertainers.

Among the stars performing at the show are Phoebe Maddison, a 14-year-old who had an impressive run on this year's series of The Voice Kids on ITV, Damian Jay, who will perform his award-winning 'Believe a Bubble' show and High Jinx, a group of illusionists seen performing on ITV show Penn and Teller's Fool Us.

Buckingham based magician Ollie Collins will be the host for the afternoon's entertainment alongside some Christmas cracker elves.

Tickets are priced at £6.50 for children, £12 for adults and £32 for a family of four - two adults and two children.

Doors open 30 minutes before each of the performances which start at 2pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/buckingham-christmas-cracker