The full list of schools closed across Aylesbury Vale

Hundreds of schools across Buckinghamshire are closed today (Friday) due to the snow.
The following schools across Aylesbury Vale are closed:
Aston Clinton School and Pre-School
Aylesbury College Day Nursery
Aylesbury Grammar
Aylesbury High
Aylesbury Vale Academy
Berryfields C of E Primary
Bearbrook Combined
Bedgrove infant and junior schools
Bierton Church of England Combined
Bierton Pre-School
Big Bear Nursery
Blueprint
Booker Park
Brill Church of England Combined
Broughton infant and junior schools
Buckingham Park Church of England Primary
Buckingham Primary School
The Buckingham School
Buckinghamshire Primary Pupil Referral Unit
Chearsley and Haddenham under-fives
Cheddington Combined and Pre-School
The Children's Room Day Nursery, Wendover
Chiltern Way Academy (all campuses)
Cottesloe School
Cublington Nursery School
Cuddington and Dinton Church of England School
Dinton Pre-School
East Claydon School
Elmhurst School
First Steps Pre-School, Princes Risborough
Furze Down School, Winslow
Gawcott Pre-School
George Grenville Academy, Buckingham
The Grange
Great Kimble Church of England
Green Ridge Primary Academy, Aylesbury
Grendon Underwood Combined School
Haddenham Community junior and infant schools
Haddenham Puddleducks Pre-School
Haddenham St Mary's Church of England School
Halton Community Combined School
Hawkslade Farm Pre-School
Haydon Abbey School and Pre-School
John Colet
John Hampden
Lace Hill Academy, Buckingham
Little Acorns Kindergarten, Aylesbury
Long Crendon
Longwick Church of England Combined
Maids Moreton Church of England
Maids Moreton Pre-School
Misbourne School
Monks Risborough Church of England Primary
Mursley Church of England Primary
New Millside Pre-School
North Marston Church of England
Oak Green
Oakley Church of England Combined
Overstone Combined
The Pace Centre, Aylesbury
Padbury Church of England
Pathways primary pupil referral unit
Pebble Brook School (day and boarding)
Pollyanna Pre-School
Prestwood infant and junior schools
Princes Risborough Primary
Princes Risborough School
Puzzle Centre, Buckingham
Quainton Church of England
Rainbow Pre-School, Aylesbury
Roundwood Primary School
Royal Latin School, Buckingham
Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School
St Edward's Catholic Junior School
St James and St John's Church of England Primary
St John's Church of England
St Joseph's Catholic Infant School
St Louis Catholic Primary
St Mary's Church of England
St Mary's Pre-School
St Michael's Catholic School, Aylesbury
St Michael's Church of England Combined, Stewkley
Steeple Claydon
Stocklake Park
Stoke Mandeville Combined
Stone Church of England Combined
Stone and Fairford Leys Pre-School
Swanbourne Church of England
Thomas Hickman
Thornborough Infant School
Tingewick Pre-School
Treehouse Pre-School
Turnfurlong infant and junior schools
Twyford Church of England
Wendover Church of England Junior
Wendover Pre-School
Westcott Church of England
Weston Turville Church of England
Whaddon Church of England
Whitchurch Combined
William Harding
Windmill Pre-School, Brill
Wingrave Church of England Combined
Wingrave Pre-School
Winslow Church of England Combined
All classes at Buckinghamshire's adult learning centres today have also been cancelled.