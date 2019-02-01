The full list of schools closed across Aylesbury Vale

Hundreds of schools across Buckinghamshire are closed today (Friday) due to the snow.

The following schools across Aylesbury Vale are closed:

Aston Clinton School and Pre-School

Aylesbury College Day Nursery

Aylesbury Grammar

Aylesbury High

Aylesbury Vale Academy

Berryfields C of E Primary

Bearbrook Combined

Bedgrove infant and junior schools

Bierton Church of England Combined

Bierton Pre-School

Big Bear Nursery

Blueprint

Booker Park

Brill Church of England Combined

Broughton infant and junior schools

Buckingham Park Church of England Primary

Buckingham Primary School

The Buckingham School

Buckinghamshire Primary Pupil Referral Unit

Chearsley and Haddenham under-fives

Cheddington Combined and Pre-School

The Children's Room Day Nursery, Wendover

Chiltern Way Academy (all campuses)

Cottesloe School

Cublington Nursery School

Cuddington and Dinton Church of England School

Dinton Pre-School

East Claydon School

Elmhurst School

First Steps Pre-School, Princes Risborough

Furze Down School, Winslow

Gawcott Pre-School

George Grenville Academy, Buckingham

The Grange

Great Kimble Church of England

Green Ridge Primary Academy, Aylesbury

Grendon Underwood Combined School

Haddenham Community junior and infant schools

Haddenham Puddleducks Pre-School

Haddenham St Mary's Church of England School

Halton Community Combined School

Hawkslade Farm Pre-School

Haydon Abbey School and Pre-School

John Colet

John Hampden

Lace Hill Academy, Buckingham

Little Acorns Kindergarten, Aylesbury

Long Crendon

Longwick Church of England Combined

Maids Moreton Church of England

Maids Moreton Pre-School

Misbourne School

Monks Risborough Church of England Primary

Mursley Church of England Primary

New Millside Pre-School

North Marston Church of England

Oak Green

Oakley Church of England Combined

Overstone Combined

The Pace Centre, Aylesbury

Padbury Church of England

Pathways primary pupil referral unit

Pebble Brook School (day and boarding)

Pollyanna Pre-School

Prestwood infant and junior schools

Princes Risborough Primary

Princes Risborough School

Puzzle Centre, Buckingham

Quainton Church of England

Rainbow Pre-School, Aylesbury

Roundwood Primary School

Royal Latin School, Buckingham

Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School

St Edward's Catholic Junior School

St James and St John's Church of England Primary

St John's Church of England

St Joseph's Catholic Infant School

St Louis Catholic Primary

St Mary's Church of England

St Mary's Pre-School

St Michael's Catholic School, Aylesbury

St Michael's Church of England Combined, Stewkley

Steeple Claydon

Stocklake Park

Stoke Mandeville Combined

Stone Church of England Combined

Stone and Fairford Leys Pre-School

Swanbourne Church of England

Thomas Hickman

Thornborough Infant School

Tingewick Pre-School

Treehouse Pre-School

Turnfurlong infant and junior schools

Twyford Church of England

Wendover Church of England Junior

Wendover Pre-School

Westcott Church of England

Weston Turville Church of England

Whaddon Church of England

Whitchurch Combined

William Harding

Windmill Pre-School, Brill

Wingrave Church of England Combined

Wingrave Pre-School

Winslow Church of England Combined

All classes at Buckinghamshire's adult learning centres today have also been cancelled.