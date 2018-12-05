The magic of Mary Poppins comes to the Royal Latin School

Pupils from Year Eight through to Year 13 took part in the Royal Latin School's production based on Mary Poppins which took place on Friday November 30 and Saturday December 1.

'The Magic of Mary Poppins' combined the back story of how Walt Disney came to acquire the rights of P.L Travers' novel 'Mary Poppins' with the musical version of the story that has been turned into a best-selling film.

The Royal Latin School's production The Magic of Mary Poppins

The combination of the two stories enabled audiences to see a new side to the novel and find a new interpretation of the storyline.

The all-student cast played to sell-out audiences and received a standing ovation at the end of Saturday night's final performance.

The cast also performed for pupils from local primary schools in a special show for them and invited guests including Buckingham mayor Jon Harvey.

Rachel Stevens, head of drama said: "The students worked tirelessly throughout the process and showed professionalism and passion throughout.

"A huge thank you to all of the cast, crew and staff alike that made this production such a success."