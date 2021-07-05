The past meets the future as robot dog visits Buckingham vintage shop

The past met the future on Saturday when Spot, the University of Buckingham’s new robotic dog, paid a visit to Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s vintage shop in Buckingham

Spot came nose to nose with two more traditional, but also highly talented, pooches.

Antilly the Wonder Dog and Wylie Smiley, from Oxfordshire-based Stunt Dogs & Animals, have featured in shows such as After Life and Mary, Queen of Scots.

David Hall, of Buckingham-based Cloudy IT, who is taking part in the walk on Saturday, with Spot the robot dog, Antilly the Wonder Dog and Wylie Smiley

The dogs came together to help promote the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s NOT The Midnight Walk which takes place this Saturday, July 10.

Walkers are being asked to walk at least five miles, with or without a dog, starting at 5am to raise funds for local hospice care.

As Covid-19 restrictions are still in place, walkers can walk wherever they like and so, for the first time, the charity is offering dog places with a special dog bandana for each place booked.

Events fundraising manager Julie Chitty said: “We know how important dogs, and all pets, can be to their families and our hospice often has visiting dogs come to see their owners after they are admitted, as well as a regular visits from a Pets as Therapy dog.

Lee Lloyd, head of fundraising for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity (left) with his children George and Florence, and David Hall of Buckingham-based Cloudy IT, who is taking part in the walk on Saturday

“So many people commented on how they enjoyed being able to walk with their dogs last year, so we decided we'd add dog bandanas so now our four-legged friends can feel part of the event too.”

There's still time to book your place on this year’s NOT The Midnight Walk. Find out more here or call 01296 429975.