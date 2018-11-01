The show that's a present for kids comes to theatre in Stowe

The Big Enormous Present, a children's play that revolves around a mysterious present appearing on a school playground comes to the Roxburgh Theatre in Stowe in December.

The show is presented by the Pied Piper Theatre Company and there will be a one-off performance at 1pm on Thursday 20.

Tickets are £8.50 per person or £30 for a family ticket (two adults and two children).

The Big Enormous Present explores the pressures of fitting in, where we find happiness and how giving can sometimes feel as good as receiving.

The 50 minute production is aimed at children aged between three and eight.

To book visit www.artsatstowe.co.uk or call 01280 825710.