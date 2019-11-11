These are the number of days teachers in these 12 Aylesbury Vale secondary schools take off sick

Bucks Herald can reveal the number of days teachers took off for illness in Aylesbury Vale secondary schools.

This data was published by the government in September 2019 but was collected in November 2018 and sickness absence figures relate to the 2017/18 school year. These are the latest figures available. They show the average number of days taken off sick by teachers at each school. These are the 12 Aylesbury Vale secondary schools for which data was available. Across England, a teacher took 4.0 days off sick on average. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Buckingham School Average number of days taken off by teachers: 6.4

2. The Mandeville School Average number of days taken off by teachers: 6.1

3. The Grange School Average number of days taken off by teachers: 4.8

4. Royal Latin School Average number of days taken off by teachers: 0.9

