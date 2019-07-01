These are the oversubscribed primary schools in Aylesbury.

These are the primary schools in and around Aylesbury that are hardest to get your children into

Children were turned away from 24 primary schools in St Helens when they applied to start reception for the year 2019/2020.

Pupils can be turned away for a number of reasons. These figures, provided by the council, show the schools that had to turn applicants away, how many places they were able to offer and how oversubscribed they were.

Places available: 20, oversubscribed by: 1

1. Ickford School

Places available: 58, oversubscribed by: 7

2. Aston Clinton School

Places available: 30, oversubscribed by: 26

3. Halton Combined School

Places available: 60, oversubscribed by: 5

4. Buckingham Park CE Primary School

