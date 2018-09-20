Thieves attack police car after being disturbed while robbing Buckingham Sainsbury's store

Police are appealing for information after thieves broke into the Sainsbury's store in Buckingham in the early hours of Friday September 14.

At around 2.45am three men used power tools to break into the store on Chandos Road and then tried to force entry to the ATM inside the shop.

The thieves were disturbed during the incident by police officers and as they tried to get away they threw rocks and bottles of wine from the shelves at the police car causing damage.

The thieves then drove off in a black Audi estate car.

No cash was taken during the incident.

The offenders are described as three men wearing dark clothing, balaclavas and gloves.

Investigating officer PC Thomas Booth said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the times and area around this offence as well as anyone who may have witnessed this offence.

“I am keen to trace the black Audi estate, so please let me know if you think you may have seen this vehicle at around the time of this offence.”

“You can provide information by calling the 101 number or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 - quoting the reference number 43180281186."