Thousands of poppies planted in Brackley in project to mark end of First World War

Ribbons of poppies are to spring into life in Brackley in the coming months for a town-wide project.

Scouts, cubs and schoolchildren have been planting poppy seeds in parts of the town while some of the more crafty citizens have been knitting poppies to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Nationally, the aim is to create a ribbon of poppies from Lands End to John O’ Groats.

Town councillor Bernie Tiller, who is also leader of the 5th Brackley Scout Group, kicked off the project in Brackley with his cubs and encouraged others to get involved.

Since then, primary schools in Brackley, including Southfield, Waynflete, Brackley Junior and some of the nurseries have joined the project while more than 1,000 poppies have been knitted and are being collected by Brackley Town Council, which is also on board with the project.

Mr Tiller said the project had already become popular with people from the United States, Canada and Kuwait also taking an interest as well as people from nearby Middleton Cheney.

He said: “The scouts ontheir own have planted thousands and there are lots of private gardens that have planted seeds too. The road I live on, Hans Apel Drive, is planting.”

He added because the seeds were being planted in staggered stages, he hoped the poppies would bloom throughout the summer.

“Anywhere we are allowed to plant that isn’t going to be mown over, we are planting seeds,” he said.

A huge poppy is being made to put on the town hall and Mr Tiller is hoping enough poppies will be knitted to tie to mesh to make a big display to run down High Street.

“It started as just a project for our cub group around Brackley,” Mr Tiller said.

“It was only when the council took interest and we formed a Facebook group that it started to take off.”

People in Brackley have also been planting poppies in the town over the bank holiday weekend.

Brackley Town Council is also collecting the names of those involved to put on a roll of honour.

Also involved in the project is finance and development officer Alison Coomber Moses and Brackley Town councillor Sue Sharps.

Local businesses have got involved including Rob Hedges and Landscapes, GT Childcare and Education as well as Tesco and Brackley Leisure Centre.

For more information on the project, visit https://www.facebook.com/theribbonofpoppiesbrackley or http://thememorialmob.webs.com/.